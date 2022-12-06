GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.

Jerheart said at this bar they will be booking themed and also corporate parties. He also added this will be the perfect spot for bridal showers, ladies' nights, karaoke, and happy hour. He said you can book with them by messaging their Facebook page.

"On top of the already delicious flavored drinks, amazing food will be in the building,” he said. “We will have enjoyable entertainment, pool tables, dart boards, live bands, and local comedians that will pop in from time to time.

“Most importantly they will have a safe fun place in the daytime for kids to come to get lunch and throw some darts or play pool."

The couple said some of the best items on the Slurped Daiquiri menu will be the Daiquiri’s, Philly Cheesesteak rolls, wings, deep-fried turkey legs, and new to the menu deep-fried corn.

“We are very excited to be franchising Slurped Daiquiri,” they added. “The location in the East Alton Plaza has also been very successful. We feel it will be a fun place for those in Granite City.” He encouraged residents to make sure to follow the bar's business Facebook page for all of their upcoming events and updates.



