ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on until Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Snow is expected," the NWS said in a release. "Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Winds are expected to gust as high as 30 mph through portions of central and east-central Missouri and south-central and southwest Illinois.

For those commuting, the NWS has this to say: "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. The rapid fall of temperatures into the 20s could result in a flash freeze of untreated roads and other surfaces, especially for areas north and west of Saint Louis."

More like this: