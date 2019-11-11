ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on until Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Snow is expected," the NWS said in a release. "Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Winds are expected to gust as high as 30 mph through portions of central and east-central Missouri and south-central and southwest Illinois.

For those commuting, the NWS has this to say: "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. The rapid fall of temperatures into the 20s could result in a flash freeze of untreated roads and other surfaces, especially for areas north and west of Saint Louis."

More like this:

Severe Storm System Forecasted To Hit Region
Mar 14, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Rally Against Gun Violence Planned in Alton
Mar 4, 2025
SIU Medicine Expands Kidney Care Services
Today

 