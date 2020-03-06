ALTON - Sleep in Heavenly Peace – IL, Alton hosted a sponsored build day event on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at our warehouse location in Alton. Our sponsor for the event was State Farm Agent Chris Erwin. Chris Erwin is also the Head Coach of the Father McGivney Varsity Baseball Team. Chris combined his company sponsoring the event with a team-building service project for his baseball team this year. The event was a huge success. We had 56 volunteers join us from 9 am to noon on Saturday, in which time we were able to construct 20 beds for local kids in need.

Chris Erwin stated “This was a wonderful experience in many different ways. As a local business owner, it is very important for us to be immersed in the community in which we serve. I was born and raised in this community and I have a deep passion for seeing this community help one another and thrive. As the Head Baseball Coach at Father McGivney, my role is not to just teach these young men the game of baseball but rather prepare them to be exceptional citizens in whichever community they settle in to with their families later in life. Our build day with Sleep in Heavenly Peace was a great way for both the teams at Chris Erwin State Farm and Father McGivney High School Baseball to come closer together and understand there is a greater good out there. Hopefully, we were able to play a small role in making life a little better for children in our community.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace IL, Alton is a local chapter of the nationwide organization. Currently, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has 232 chapters in three countries. Chapter President Jason Brunaugh started the local Chapter and brought this cause to the Riverbend area in January of this year. Since then the local chapter has built 48 beds for their inventory and delivered 14 beds to kids in need around the Riverbend area.

Jason M Brunaugh stated “It was a great day! We are very blessed to have so many local business owners and members of the community like Chris and his family that have supported us from the start in January. This event is a great start to what we are hoping to be a regular monthly occurrence. We are looking to have local small businesses and organizations sponsor a build day once per month. This will help us build our inventory of beds up to a level needed to keep up with the demand we have for bed requests. Without business owners like Chris and volunteers like the team from Father McGivney, we would not be able to meet our goal to build 400 beds this year.” Our motto is “NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN”

We have our next open volunteer build days scheduled for March 21, 9 am-noon April 25, 9 am-noon June 13, 9 am-noon

