ALTON - A new chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization was started in Alton to make beds for kids in need.

The national organization started in Idaho in 2012, now with over 200 chapters across the country. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one main focus “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” Jason Brunaugh, Alton Chapter President was inspired to start a chapter locally and began the process in 2019. His chapter officially launched in January 2020.

“My reason to start a chapter in my town started a year or so ago. I am the owner of Brunaugh Construction & Design, a General Contractor based out of Alton. I was hired to inspect over 300 apartment units at three separate developments around Madison County. During those days of inspections, I saw first hand the living conditions of many children. I walked into many children’s bedrooms and all they had was a pile of clothes on the floor. That hit me pretty hard and I wanted to help these kids. I didn’t just want to come into these developments and perform construction projects and turn my head to the need I had seen first hand. For me, it is all about the kids and that is why I can get behind this cause and at that time kept pushing me forward into starting a chapter in our area,” said Brunaugh.

Brunaugh went through Chapter Presidents Training in November 2019 at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace HQ located in Twin Falls, Idaho. Once his training was complete, Brunaugh got to work raising awareness and finding volunteers.

“After my return from training, I hosted an information meeting for friends and family to start spreading awareness and solicit volunteers to join my inner team and help on a regular basis to support our chapter. Without my inner team, members of our chapter would not be successful. I trained our inner team during build days at my home in January building a couple of bunk beds. After that, we coordinated a “Build Day” where we had an open volunteer build day at our company office location. Widman Construction our neighbor and family member allowed us to use their indoor shop location to build indoors. That day we had 51 volunteers and built 14 bunks for a total of 28 beds,” said Brunaugh.

By February 8, 2020, Brunaugh’s chapter was able to deliver their first round of beds to kids from the Riverbend area.

Families selected to receive beds are all determined through bed requests sent to the corporate website, SHPBEDS.org. Once the requests funnel through the website they are sent to the chapters in that area. Beds are delivered as inventory allows, but the Alton chapter is off to an impressive start. They are already set to deliver 12 more beds on February 15, 2020.

Everything is done through volunteers and donations.

“Myself, our chapter inner team, and the beds are all 100 percent volunteers. The lumber to construct the bunks comes from monetary donations, donations from local lumber yards, or sponsored build days where a company or organization sponsors the monetary donation to support the build day as well as the team of volunteers needed to construct the bunks. My friends, family, and local businesses have already overwhelmed me with their generosity. So many have volunteered and donated from the start allowing our chapter to get off to a great start. We are well on our way to our 2020 yearly goal of 200 bunks/400 beds,” said Brunaugh.

There are many ways for anyone to get involved with helping the cause. There will be many more build days in the future when individuals can come help out, or join the team to volunteer more regularly. Donations are also a huge part of supporting Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“Spread awareness about the cause and need to help these kids that need a bed. Individuals and families can volunteer for build days or become a member of our chapter's inner team to help on a larger basis. Donate to our Chapter in the form of monetary donations as little as $5 for a pillow to $350 for a complete bunk bed or in-kind donations of bedding, tools, supplies, and equipment. We supply the twin bed itself as well as a mattress, a pillow, sheets, comforters, and blankets (new in retail packaging). Individuals can also sponsor bedding drives at their work, church, school or any location/organization,” said Brunaugh.

To learn more check out the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website shpbeds.org or the Alton chapter Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ SHPAlton/

