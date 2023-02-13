Couples names: Skylar & Nick

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: September 10, 2018

What makes your relationship special? I think what makes our relationship so special is that we are each others relief. We are always able to make each other feel better or laugh no matter the situation. Having met each other in 2018, there've been many memories we've gotten to make and milestones we hit together since then. We have been best friends from the start and that helped further build our bond over time.

Share a memory you have made together: My favorite memory we have together is definitely seeing our baby on the ultrasound. Seeing the baby move and hearing the heartbeat was so special and was something we will both remember forever.

