EAST ALTON - The second annual State Farm “Skate With Santa” event is being held at the East Alton Ice Arena from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will include free admission, free skate rental and more, and will also benefit the Alton chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

State Farm Agent Eric Schrumpf, the sponsor of this event, described it as fun for the whole family and said a few special guests will be seen on the ice.

“It’s a family-friendly, free ice skating public session - it’s of course open to the public, and there’s free ice skate rental,” Schrumpf said. “We also have Santa Claus and some of his friends, we have elves skating out there as well.”

There will also be a “Chuck-A-Puck” competition held at 6 p.m. During intermission, participants will chuck hockey pucks at targets on the ice, and the ones who chuck their pucks closest to the targets will win prizes. While the prizes for this year are still being determined, last year’s prizes included a large flatscreen TV and a gift certificate to the East Alton Ice Arena.

Donations of new, twin-size bedding and pillows will be collected to support the Alton chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local volunteer organization that builds beds for children in need. Schrumpf said he learned about the organization through social media and has actively supported its cause ever since he learned about it.

“The President of the chapter is Jason Brunaugh, and Jason has been on social media speaking about children in our community that do not have a bed of their own,” he said. “They have Open Build Nights where organizations and individuals from the community come and they work on assembling and creating the parts of the bed to be delivered to recipients … last year they donated over 200 beds to the Riverbend communities, which is fantastic.”

For more information about this year’s Skate With Santa, see the event listing on Riverbender.com. To learn more about the Alton chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit their website.

