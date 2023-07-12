CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot has been increased from $725 million to $750 million for tonight’s drawing - making it the sixth largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Illinois Lottery players have been lining up around the block and jumping online to grab a ticket for tonight’s draw, while some players are already celebrating after winning big in Monday night’s draw.

Two lucky Illinois Lottery players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each in Monday’s drawing, July 10.

This is also a win for the retailers that sold those winning tickets, as they will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Nearly 114,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000, were won in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

