ALTON - The Sixth Annual First Responders Day and Kickball Fundraiser held at Gordon Moore Park on Saturday was again a huge success.

"We had 11 teams play a double-elimination bracket," Tommy Davison of the Alton Fire Department, said. "Teams included: Alton Fire Department, Granite City Fire Department, St Louis County Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Big River Ambulance (Jefferson County, MO), The Muddy River F.O.O.L.S. (A firefighters group consisting of members from both sides of the river), Independent Teams, and Sponsor Teams.

The kickball event had bounce houses, balloon animals, snow cones and face painting for the kids. Arch Helicopter landed at 1 p.m. for the families to view. A corn hole tournament took place at 4 p.m.

