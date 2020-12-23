ST. LOUIS - In the past six days, 16 members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (5 Precincts), the Division of Special Operations, the Division of Operational Support, and the Division of Criminal Investigations. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

Potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

There have been a total of 145 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020.

A total of 123 of the 145 have already recovered and returned to duty.

The St. Louis County Police Department stands ready to serve and protect.

