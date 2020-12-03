GRANITE CITY - The Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City today announced upcoming programs.

All Ages:

The Reindeer Cruise

Presented by Six Mile Regional Library District & the Granite City Park District

Thursday, December 17 - 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

at Wilson Park

Line up at the High School Teachers' Parking Lot & Follow the Signs

Drive Through Event featuring Booths with giveaways from local businesses, Decorations, Santa Claus, & Real Live Reindeer!

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Read Woke Reading Challenge

December 17- February 5

A Challenge for All Ages

Register at either library location, online or with the Beanstack Tracker App

Get a free book when you register to get you started!

Choose 4 book categories that interest you.

Log the book title you read for each of the 4 categories.

Complete the challenge to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 730

Youth Services Department Presents:

Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest

December 1st - February 1st

Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!

Two Categories:

Grades 5-8

Grades 9-12

Visit www.smrld.org/Kindness for entry form

Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries. Artists will receive a special prize book box with a free book & other goodies!

Design your bookmark using the template and return the page through mail, by placing it in a secure envelope in either location's bookdrop, or emailing to teenservices@smrld.org

For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Register at Either Library Location or

Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com

Keep Book Log

Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.

500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.

1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Take Home Crafts

Look for a new children's craft every week and a new teen craft every other week!

Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Saturday Science Lab at Home

December 12: Paper Circuit - Light Up Greeting Card

January 9: Snow Ball Launcher

February 13: Grow a Crystal Heart

For Grades 2-6

Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.

We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Chinese New Year Take Home Family Celebration Kit

Pick up your kit February 6-11 & use it to celebrate Chinese New Year on February 12!

Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Teen Take Home Craft

Suggested ages 12 & up

New crafts are available the 1st & 3rd Monday

Find them curbside at either library location

Craft kits are limited and available on first come - first serve basis

Contact 452-6238 ext 755 or teenservices@smrld.org with questions

TAG = Teen Advisory Group

Wednesday, January 6 @ 4 PM

Wednesday, February 3 @ 4 PM

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17 who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.

These will be held through Zoom

Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information

Adult Services Department Presents:

Read Around the World in 365 Days

First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge!

During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list &

receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!

Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Just Unwind Yarn Club

The Third Tuesday of each month to knit,

socialize, and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters

6-8 PM

Online via Zoom

Questions? Email research@smrld.org with your name, telephone number, and question.

2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!

Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!

Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!

smrld.beanstack.com

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Book Club!

Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club at

6:30 PM on the last Tuesday of the month

for an Online discussion of

Tuesday, December 29: No Book Club - See you in 2021!

Tuesday, January 26: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Tuesday, February 23: A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende

Copies of the book are available at both libraries.

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755

