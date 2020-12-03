GRANITE CITY - The Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City today announced upcoming programs.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

All Ages:

The Reindeer Cruise

Presented by Six Mile Regional Library District & the Granite City Park District

Thursday, December 17 - 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at Wilson Park

Line up at the High School Teachers' Parking Lot & Follow the Signs

Drive Through Event featuring Booths with giveaways from local businesses, Decorations, Santa Claus, & Real Live Reindeer!

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Read Woke Reading Challenge

December 17- February 5
A Challenge for All Ages

Register at either library location, online or with the Beanstack Tracker App
Get a free book when you register to get you started!
Choose 4 book categories that interest you.
Log the book title you read for each of the 4 categories.
Complete the challenge to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 730

Youth Services Department Presents:

Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest

December 1st - February 1st
Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!
Two Categories:
Grades 5-8
Grades 9-12

Visit www.smrld.org/Kindness for entry form

Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries. Artists will receive a special prize book box with a free book & other goodies!

Design your bookmark using the template and return the page through mail, by placing it in a secure envelope in either location's bookdrop, or emailing to teenservices@smrld.org

For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log

Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.

500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Take Home Crafts

Article continues after sponsor message

Look for a new children's craft every week and a new teen craft every other week!

Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Saturday Science Lab at Home

December 12: Paper Circuit - Light Up Greeting Card
January 9: Snow Ball Launcher
February 13: Grow a Crystal Heart
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location.
We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.

Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Chinese New Year Take Home Family Celebration Kit
Pick up your kit February 6-11 & use it to celebrate Chinese New Year on February 12!
Available during regular Library hours at Both locations while supplies last.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org

Teen Services Department Presents:

Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest

December 1st - February 1st
Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!
Two Categories:
Grades 5-8
Grades 9-12
Visit www.smrld.org/Kindness for entry form
Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries. Artists will receive a special prize book box with a free book & other goodies!
Design your bookmark using the template and return the page through mail, by placing it in a secure envelope in either location's bookdrop, or emailing to teenservices@smrld.org
For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org

Teen Take Home Craft

Suggested ages 12 & up
New crafts are available the 1st & 3rd Monday
Find them curbside at either library location
Craft kits are limited and available on first come - first serve basis

Contact 452-6238 ext 755 or teenservices@smrld.org with questions

TAG = Teen Advisory Group
Wednesday, January 6 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, February 3 @ 4 PM
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17 who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.
These will be held through Zoom
Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information

Adult Services Department Presents:

Read Around the World in 365 Days

First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge!

During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list &
receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!

Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!

Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Just Unwind Yarn Club

The Third Tuesday of each month to knit,
socialize, and share techniques with fellow yarn crafters
6-8 PM
Online via Zoom
Questions? Email research@smrld.org with your name, telephone number, and question.

2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!

Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!

Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
smrld.beanstack.com
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755

Book Club!

Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club at
6:30 PM on the last Tuesday of the month
for an Online discussion of
Tuesday, December 29: No Book Club - See you in 2021!
Tuesday, January 26: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Tuesday, February 23: A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755

More like this:

Calling All Writers: Hayner Library to Host 4th Annual Local Author Book Fair
6 days ago
Six Mile Regional Library District Outlines Services and Summer Events
Jun 3, 2025
Lincoln Presidential Library’s New Book And Exhibit Tell The Lincoln Story Through Rare Artifacts
Yesterday
Illinois State Fair Partners With Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Aug 10, 2025
Walt Harrington to Speak at Carlinville Public Library
Sep 8, 2025

 