EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback provided this update at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the recovery operation at the Amazon Warehouse.

Fillback said the City of Edwardsville continues the recovery process from the weather event after a partial Amazon warehouse building collapse after a tornado strike that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021.

"At this time, everyone reported having been at the property when this event occurred has been accounted for and we have no other report of missing individuals. Unfortunately, six people lost their lives because of this devastating event and one individual remains hospitalized with serious injuries."

Article continues after sponsor message

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, made this statement today about the Amazon warehouse situation: “We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, IL. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the tornado. We also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on scene. We’re continuing to provide support to our employees and partners in the area.”

Chief Fillback said the Edwardsville Fire Department is still working to clear debris from the site and working with representatives of Amazon to transition the property back to their control.

"This transition will take place in the near future when emergency crews have completed their efforts," Chief Fillback.

Chief Fillback said once again, the City of Edwardsville would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of assistance and support throughout this difficult time.

For those wishing to make a donation to contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Fund (Point of Contact is Pam Farrar - 855-464-2223), Salvation Army, or American Red Cross.

More like this: