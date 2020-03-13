Six Flags St. Louis Announces Temporary Closure to Park
EUREKA - Six Flags St. Louis has temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation.
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.
