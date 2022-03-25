EDWARDSVILLE - Six men face charges of mob action from a March 22, 2022, incident at the Madison County Jail.

Madison County Sheriff’s Chief of Detectives David Vucich reported about what happened on March 22 at the jail.

“The synopsis was on March 22, at 9:50 a.m., jail staff alerted the department to a disturbance in the jail facility. The investigation revealed a bunch of people reacted violently to an individual in a property dispute. The staff quickly had the situation under control and no one was seriously injured. Those in the jail are held at the same standards of those who do this outside the jail facility.”

Vucich said he could not release at this time exactly what the property dispute was over.

Those charged are Curtis A. Ray, 32, of Granite City, Curtis L. Faust, 33, of St. Louis, Joseph P. Pellazari, 37, of Granite City, Devon J. Stewart, 20, of Granite City, Terrell L. Griffith, 50, of Godfrey, and Jimmy Carrasco, 25, of Glendale, Arizona.

The sheriff’s office presented the case for charges. Bail was $10,000 for each person. The mob action charge is a Class 4 Felony.

