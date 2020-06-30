Six Charged With Murder Of Belleville Teen
BELLEVILLE – Three teens and three adults are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Wednesday evening in Belleville, police say.
The shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Washington Street around 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, police identified the victim as Demauryon V. Smith. He died after being shot in his chest.
Police said they arrested two suspects on Friday and four were arrested Saturday. Two of those charged are from Champaign. Police allege they came to town to sell drugs to everyone else. Police said they ended up robbing Smith and shooting him. Under Illinois law, everyone involved in the drug deal has been charged with murder.
Charges have been filed against the following people:
Keandre D. Hollins, 21, of Champaign, was charged with 1st-degree murder, armed violence
Olivia R. Willey, 19, of Champaign, was charged with 1st-degree murder, armed violence
Nicholas A. Lester, 17, of Belleville, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted robbery
Nolan R. Birge, 18, of O'Fallon, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted robbery
Tarik M. Horton, 19, of Belleville, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery
Marquis C. Triplett, 16, of Belleville, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted armed robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-234-1212 ext. 1793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Previous Story Link: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/16-year-old-shot-and-killed-in-belleville-major-case-squad-activated-42738.cfm
