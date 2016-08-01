GODFREY – Six champions were crowned over the weekend as the Alton Junior Open tennis tournament took place at Lewis and Clark Community College's Simpson Tennis Center.

Singles and doubles championships were determined in 18s and 16s competition.

In the Girls 18 competition, Marta Cabaellro of Godfrey defeated Janel Dean of Creve Couer, Mo., 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final; Cabellro defeated Sara Kreutztrager in the semifinals and Aubrey McCormick in the opening round on her way to the championship. In Boys 18 competition, Dan McCluskey of Godfrey won all three of his matches in a round-robin format to take the title, defeating Ryan Little, Daniel Hoffman and Brad Higdon for the championship; Bethalto's Little finished 2-1 in the round-robin for second place.

Carsen Freeman of Godfrey won the Boys 16 title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Matt Medley of St. Charles, Mo., in the final; Freeman defeated Jared Engleman in the semifinals and Ethan King in the opening round. In Boys 18 doubles, Little teamed with Jacoby Robinson to win both their matches in a round-robin format for the title; Engleman and Freeman teamed up for the Boys 16 doubles title, while the Girls 18 doubles championship went to Cabaellro and Laura Moore, going 3-0 in a round-robin format to lay claim to the title.

“We had perfect summer weather and perfect young people playing hard and having fun,” said tournament director James Humphreys. “Thanks to all the parents, grandparents and siblings for coming out and cheering on the great tennis.”

The tournament was sponsored by the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program and Lewis and Clark college; the Alton Parks and Recreation Department was responsible for the staging of the tournament.

