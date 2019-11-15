EDWARDSVILLE - The locally recognized firm, Sivia Law is excited to announce Meagan M. Agne, an experienced Illinois-licensed attorney, as a new addition to the Sivia Law Team. Agne graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law and she received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in English and a minor in Political Science.

Agne is a native of the greater Metro-East area and currently resides in Collinsville, Illinois. She currently serves as a Refuge Board Member where she works to champion those who help serve 150 family with children helping many flee from domestic violence and relationships to build healthier futures for their children.

During law school, she interned with the Gundy County State’s Attorney’s office. Thereafter, she worked as a litigation attorney with the Law Office of Jamie Mitchell, LLC, and Cordell & Cordell, P.C, expanding into all stages of family law. Additionally, she invested heavily in her education in the area of Estate Planning. Agne has a special place in her heart for Special Needs clients. “I am thrilled and honored to join such an esteemed group of attorneys where our mission is to not only protect, guide, and provide legal advice, but we will also establish a relationship that will last a lifetime while creating a holistic and comprehensive plan that will best suit the client”, said Agne. She went on to say, “ I endeavor to bring compassion and professionalism to every case and customize our support to the individual needs and concerns of our clients”.

“With our East Alton expansion, Meagan’s legal services in the fields of family law and significant investment in her Estate Planning education, she will be a great asset to our Estate Planning Practice,” said Todd Sivia, owner of Sivia Law. Todd Sivia continued by saying, “Meagan epitomizes our commitment to being responsive to our clients’ needs. She will bring value to the team by ensuring the service we provide to our clients is completed in a timely manner.”

Sivia Law recently announced a partnership with attorney Leonard Berg out of East Alton. The firm will now staff two locations, along with an appointment-only location in St. Louis, Missouri. Sivia Law is about helping it clients through Life Transitions in the areas of Business Law, Estate Planning, Elder Law, Special Needs, Real Estate Personal Injury as well as providing On-Line Legal Forms. For more about Sivia Law, visit www.Sivialaw.com. For consultations with their attorneys, call (618) 659-4499 or 618-258-4800 or email info@sivialaw.com.

