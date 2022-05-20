EDWARDSVILLE – With the addition of three new locations in the near future, Sivia Law has recently added additional staff to their team.

In an attempt to keep up with demand, while maintaining a high-level of service, the firm has added a host of new hires. These hires include two Of-Counsel attorneys.

One new staff member just so happened to be a former client. Etta Jackson, following the completion of her estate plan, was offered a position at Sivia Law. “I was so happy there was an opening,” stated Jackson, “I just fell in love with their processes, culture and current employees.”

Jackson received her J.D. from Washington University School of Law, her Master’s in Business Administration from Columbia University, and her A.B. cum laude from Harvard University. She is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois.

Operating out of the Edwardsville location, Jackson joins Sivia Law with expertise in areas of business law primarily employment law and contracts.

Owner Todd Sivia added, “We are excited to add Etta to our team, I am confident that her support will help take our firm to the next level.”

Additionally, Lawrence A. Waldman joins Sivia Law serving as Of-Counsel. Waldman offers a wealth of knowledge in areas of estate planning and commercial business and will primarily operate out of Sivia Law’s new South County location.

