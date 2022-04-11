EDWARDSVILLE – Upon adding three new locations and several other support staff, Sivia Law has recently hired a Chief Operations Officer to assist with managerial duties. This position has been filled by St. Louis native, Jill O'Connell, who offers a wide range of strengths to the Sivia Law team.

Some of O’Connell’s strengths include experience in developing HR functions, cultivating a positive work environment, collaborating with all levels of management, managing employee relations, and developing and communicating company-wide policies and procedures. With Todd’s work as a manager, he was unable to service clients.

“I saw our firm continuing to violate our core value of customer focus with the amount of management responsibilities I had taken on. I needed someone to take over the management role for the benefit of our friends, which are our clients.” Jill joins the firm with 19 years of comprehensive experience within the legal sector. She formerly managed a firm of 80 people and will become Sivia Law’s 20th full-time employee.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Connell is currently the President of the Association of Legal Administrators-Gateway Chapter and recently served on the Legal Update Planning Committee for the Society for Human Resource Management-STL. In addition, O’Connell’s personality is a perfect fit for this position. She is a goal-oriented, personable professional who is committed to improving talent acquisition and increasing organizational effectiveness.

Attorney Todd Sivia added: “We are very excited to add Jill to our team and I am confident that this role being filled will take our firm to the next level in 2022.” “This will allow me to return to being able to continue to cast the vision of the firm and work as a practicing attorney.”

Sivia Law exists to help you through life’s transitions. Learn more about their practice areas and online options by visiting: www.sivialaw.com. To set up a consultation with an attorney, please call the Edwardsville office: 618-659-4499, or the East Alton office: 618-258-4800. You can also send an email to info@sivialaw.com.

More like this: