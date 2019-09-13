Fri., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Bob Guelker Field / Ralph Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

Stats: SIUEStats.com

Video: ESPN+

Purchase Tickets Online

TONIGHT: SIUE welcomes Saint Louis to Edwardsville for a regular season game for the first time since 1994.

HISTORIC SERIES RESUMED: One of the most storied rivalries in college soccer was reestablished last season when SIUE and Saint Louis played to a 1-1 draw at SLU. It was the first regular season meeting for the two schools since 1995. Regularly a well-attended game, the meeting was held in downtown St. Louis at Busch Stadium II from 1972-1986. The largest crowd in NCAA history was a Bronze Boot affair, when 22,512 saw the Billikens and Cougars play at Busch Stadium on Oct. 30, 1980.

AT THE HELM: Cale Wassermann is in his first season as SIUE's head coach. He is the eighth head coach in program history.

FOUR FOR FOUR: In SIUE's 4-3 win over Evansville last Friday, four players scored the Cougars' four goals. Lachlan McLean, Jorge Gonzalez, Jacob Bilyeu and Vincent Jackson II found the back of the net for SIUE.

FOUR IN A HALF: SIUE's four goals against Evansville all came in the first half. It was the first time the Cougars had scored four goals in a half since a four-goal second half vs. Mercyhurst Nov. 2, 2006.

SERIES STUFF: The Billikens own a 25-9-2 mark in the all-time series, and a 21-5-2 lead in the "Bronze Boot" series. Last season's draw snapped a 15-game SLU winning streak in the series.

