EDWARDSVILLE – As part of a packed week of thrilling performances, workshops, seminars and masterclasses to mark the return of Xfest to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Arts and Issues will present “Chaos Theory & Other Miracles,” a show by Leggy Bones Physical Theater Company, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in the Dunham Hall Theater.

“SIUE Theater and Dance is thrilled to present the return of SIUE Xfest: A Festival of Alternative Theater and Dance after a two-year hiatus,” said Chuck Harper, artistic director of SIUE Xfest and professor and chair in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Theater and Dance.?“We have a visiting artist who is returning to the festival after a previous appearance, The Coldharts, who are presenting ‘Edgar Allan’ and ‘Silver Hammer.’ We also have two first-time presenters, Obie Award-winning actress Stephanie Berry and Leggy Bones Physical Theater Co.?There is a high level of excitement as more than half of our students have not yet experienced this exciting and energizing week of performances, master-classes, workshops and seminars.”

SIUE Xfest is a five-day festival of alternative theater and dance that introduces the campus to a dizzying array of performing artists. Each September, the festival presents ensembles of national and international acclaim as well as features the works of regional emerging artists.

“This will be the first SIUE Xfest since 2019, and our 11th overall. We are happy to be a part of it again this year,” said Grant Andree, director of Arts & Issues.

As a major highlight of the event, “Chaos Theory & Other Miracles” will be performed by Casey Howes and Jacob Michael, who make up the Leggy Bones Theater Company and were both in Pilobolus, one of the top dance companies in the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

This two-man show was created and curated by Howes and Michael. Forged in the creative furnace of Pilobolus dance theater, Howes and Michael have taken their strong physical?partnering skills and expanded and warped them into a movement language that is fluid and unique. It was that kinetic instinct combined with their playfulness and storytelling sensibilities that spawned Leggy Bones Physical Theater, a dedicated outlet for the duo’s combined creative ventures.?

“Chaos Theory & Other Miracles” explores how unpredictable?randomness rules every piece of our generally over-planned lives. What will it take to forego fear and accept absurdity??After all, when irritation creates pearls and fire causes new growth, life itself is supported by disruption.?

Tickets for “Chaos Theory & Other Miracles” are free for students and come with discounts for SIUE faculty, staff, retirees, alumni and seniors aged 65 or over. They are available at artsandissues.com. Free parking will be available in Lot E. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

For the full Xfest event schedule and tickets, please visit the SIUE Theater and Dance Facebook page or website.

Arts & Issues?is tied to the academic mission of the University. For 37 years, the series has presented some of the world’s finest performing artists and showcased speakers from across the spectrum in areas such as science, history, literature and politics. The program also offers unique opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the community to engage with these performers and speakers through master classes and special sessions.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: