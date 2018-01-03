EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Huaibo Xin, DrPH, program director and associate professor of public health in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Applied Health, has achieved the 2017 Outstanding Immigrant Health Professional Award.

The non-profit organization Health for All presents the award annually. It recognizes the contributions of foreign-born individuals who have worked in the health field and served people of the United States through service, teaching or research in a given year.

“I’m extremely excited about this recognition, and feel grateful for the support I have received from my colleagues, mentors and administrators, who have fostered my professional growth throughout the years,” said Xin, a China native. “Public health has a unique aspect of global health, advocates for vulnerable populations, and participates in health policy and system change.”

“I am devoted to closely working with domestic and international communities, and reducing their health disparities through quality teaching, research and service,” she added.

Xin was nominated for the national award by SIUE colleague Nicole Klein, PhD, associate professor of public health. Upon arriving at SIUE in 2011, Klein says Xin “absolutely hit the ground running.”

“Everything Dr. Xin can influence for the better, she does,” Klein said. “This award uniquely reflects her work with students and her research aimed at improving the lives of refugees.”

“She serves the people of the U.S. without discrimination, including students who may have never been on an airplane, visitors to the U.S. who are interested in learning about our educational system, refugees seeking shelter and a new life here, or U.S.-born citizens,” continued Klein. “She seeks to improve their health with her volunteer work, teaching and scholarship. She is outstanding.”

Xin is committed to the advancement of SIUE’s growing public health program, including the establishment of a master’s in public health to provide more opportunities for students who are passionate about public health, and want to contribute to the improvement of population and community health.

“SIUE and the public health program provide a great platform for my professional development,” she added. “My colleagues and I share the same vision for public health. Their passion and dedication to public health are contagious. My students motivate me to advance myself every day.”

SIUE’s public health program is accredited through the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH). For more information, visit siue.edu/public-health.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

