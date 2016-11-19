Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Log in|Sign Up

SIUE's volleyball team advances to OVC championship match with win over Austin Peay

Eric Hess
November 19, 2016 7:17 AM November 19, 2016 8:15 AM
Listen to the story

MURRAY, Ky. - SIUE volleyball advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference championship match with a 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 victory over Austin Peay at Racer Arena.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

It is the second time SIUE, now 22-7 overall, has advanced to the OVC Tournament final, having done it during the 2013 season. SIUE will play top-seeded and tournament host Murray State, which upended Eastern Kentucky in four sets, in a 7 p.m. match Saturday. The winner earns the OVC automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. SIUE and Murray State went five sets last Saturday at Racer Arena.

"I am so proud of this team," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "They play hard for each other and for SIUE on their jersey."

In a match that features a tie score 40 times and 15 lead changes within the four-set match, SIUE and Austin Peay clawed for every point. The difference was SIUE's serving and passing.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was a total battle," said Johnson. "Every point was hard fought and earned. Our block was not as big a threat as usual but our team responded with great floor defense and transition effort."

Emily Harrison led three SIUE players in kills with 15, which tied her career high recorded twice previously. Taylor Held and Jackie Scott added 13 and 11 kills, respectively.

"Harrison did a great job scoring for us," said Johnson.

The Cougars finished with eight service aces and 60 digs. Katie Shashack led the Cougars on defense with 20 digs followed by 14 from Dylynn Otte. Scott turned in a double-double with her 10 digs.

Four Austin Peay players finished with double-digit kills led by 13 from Logan Carger. Austin Peay's season ended with a 24-11 record.

More like this:

MELHS Excited To Bring Home State Scholar Bowl Championship For Second Year
Mar 27, 2025
SIUE Cougars, Coaches and School Officials to be Honored at Edwardsville City Council Meeting
Mar 31, 2025
SIUE’s Nicole Franklin and her Mother, SIUE Alumna Irene Franklin, Illuminate Pages of American History in Delightful New Children’s Picture Book
Mar 30, 2025
Giannoulias Announces 2nd Annual John Lewis Leadership Award
Jan 12, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Officers Promoted
Feb 26, 2025

 

Print Version Submit a News Tip

watch live →
Live Now
Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More!

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.