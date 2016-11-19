SIUE's volleyball team advances to OVC championship match with win over Austin Peay

MURRAY, Ky. - SIUE volleyball advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference championship match with a 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 victory over Austin Peay at Racer Arena.

It is the second time SIUE, now 22-7 overall, has advanced to the OVC Tournament final, having done it during the 2013 season. SIUE will play top-seeded and tournament host Murray State, which upended Eastern Kentucky in four sets, in a 7 p.m. match Saturday. The winner earns the OVC automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. SIUE and Murray State went five sets last Saturday at Racer Arena.

"I am so proud of this team," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "They play hard for each other and for SIUE on their jersey."

In a match that features a tie score 40 times and 15 lead changes within the four-set match, SIUE and Austin Peay clawed for every point. The difference was SIUE's serving and passing.

"It was a total battle," said Johnson. "Every point was hard fought and earned. Our block was not as big a threat as usual but our team responded with great floor defense and transition effort."

Emily Harrison led three SIUE players in kills with 15, which tied her career high recorded twice previously. Taylor Held and Jackie Scott added 13 and 11 kills, respectively.

"Harrison did a great job scoring for us," said Johnson.

The Cougars finished with eight service aces and 60 digs. Katie Shashack led the Cougars on defense with 20 digs followed by 14 from Dylynn Otte. Scott turned in a double-double with her 10 digs.

Four Austin Peay players finished with double-digit kills led by 13 from Logan Carger. Austin Peay's season ended with a 24-11 record.