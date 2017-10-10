EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville third-year pharmacy (P3) student Danielle Vahlkamp has been elected as student representative on the board of trustees for the Society of Palliative Care Pharmacists (SPCP). Vahlkamp follows in the footsteps of fellow SIUE School of Pharmacy (SOP) student Scott Sexton, who served as student trustee last year for the national pharmacy organization.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve as an SPCP student representative,” said Vahlkamp, a Swansea native. “To be a part of an organization which advocates collaboration with many disciplines in the fields of pain, palliative care and hospice is an amazing opportunity. The knowledge I will gain from this organization should greatly improve my expertise as a future pharmacist.”

“Student representation in leadership is vital to the growth of any professional organization,” said Chris Herndon, PharmD, professor in the SIUE SOP Department of Pharmacy Practice and SPCP president elect. “Remarkable students, such as Danielle, help guide our profession forward. The Society of Palliative Care Pharmacists is a national, non-profit, professional organization representing pharmacists specializing in the practice of pain management, palliative care and hospice.”

The SPCP promotes exceptional patient care by advancing pain and palliative pharmacists through education, development, and research in collaboration with the transdisciplinary team.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

