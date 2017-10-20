LAWRENCE, KS. - The SIUE women's tennis team wrapped up day one of the ITA Regional at Kansas Thursday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The regional event consists of the top players from around the Midwest. Lara Tupper and Ann-Christine Link are competing for the Cougars.

In doubles play today, Tupper/Link fell to the duo of Nash/Raley from Missouri 8-3.

Tupper and Link will also be playing in the singles tournament. In the first round, Link will be matched up against Berta Masip of Arkansas State. Tupper will face Sabina Jeresic of Arkansas State.

More like this: