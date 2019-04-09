COLUMBIA, Mo. – Senior Will Starkey finished in a tie for fifth place to lead SIUE at the Missouri Tiger Invitational, completed Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The Cougars tied for ninth in their final regular season tournament of the year.

SIUE shot a 292 in Tuesday's final round and finished at 861 to tie with South Dakota. TCU claimed the team title at 824. Kansas State (831) and Mizzou (845) finished second and third, respectively.

Starkey tied for fifth at nine-under par. He fired a career-low 66 in the first round and followed up with rounds of 70 and 71 in the final two rounds. His 66 is tied for the 10th lowest round in school history.

TCU's Steffano Mazzoli finished at 17-under par to claim medalist honors.

Also for the Cougars, Conor Dore was four-under par (212) to tie for 21st. Grant Gavin followed at 223 to tie for 54th. Kyle Slattery tied for 60th at 225. Brook Jungbluth finished at 226 to tie for 63rd.

Slattery now has played 120 career rounds, which is the most in school history. Dore has played 112, which is third most.

The Cougars are off until playing next at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship April 21-23 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

