EDWARSVILLE – Haley Chambers-Book, the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, has been named second team All-American by Fastpitch News.

Chambers-Book, who posted a 27-8 record with a 1.42 earned run average, led the Cougars to a 41-13 overall record and the program's fourth consecutive appearance in the OVC Tournament championship game.

During the 2017 season, Chambers-Book was ranked nationally in several pitching and hitting categories.

  • 9th in victories (27)
  • 12th in shutouts by a pitcher (10)
  • 15th in strikeouts (256)
  • 22nd in earned run average (1.42)
  • 25th in sacrifice hits per game (0.25)
  • 29th in strikeouts per seven innings (8.1)
  • 103rd in walks allowed per seven innings (1.68)
  • 137th in times hit by pitch per game (0.18)

She completed her collegiate career as SIUE's all-time leader in strikeouts with 979. Chambers-Book also ranked second all-time at SIUE in wins (89) and third in shutouts (33).

The Cougar left-hander is SIUE's first All-American of the Division I era and the 16th in program history.

