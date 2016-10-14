EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) will host its first Noche de Ciencias (Science Nights) event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the Engineering Building Atrium.

The event is part of the SHPE’s nationwide effort to engage high school students from the Hispanic community in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It aims to broaden the participation of Hispanics along all segments of the science and engineering pathway.

“This interactive evening will allow high school students and parents to explore STEM opportunities at SIUE,” said Chris Gordon, associate dean in the SIUE School of Engineering and SHPE faculty advisor. “Additionally, individuals can participate in hands-on engineering activities, learn about STEM careers from representatives of the St. Louis chapter of the SHPE, and visit with SIUE administrators about preparing for engineering school.”

Student activities will include bridge construction, computer programming and the creation of an egg protection device. Parents can attend workshops on the topics of preparing for engineering school and financial aid. Attendees will also receive a tour of SIUE’s Engineering Building.

For more information and to register, click here. Food and beverages will be provided. The event is limited to 100 people.

