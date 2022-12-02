EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s J.T. Snipes, PhD, assistant professor of educational leadership, has been honored as one of the American College Personnel Association’s Diamond Honorees Class of 2023. The honoree program recognizes dedicated individuals who have outstanding and sustained commitment to higher education through student affairs and student development.

“Oftentimes, the work that we do as university faculty goes unheralded and unrecognized,” said Snipes. “It means the world to me that my colleagues here at SIUE and around the country see value not only in my labor but in my personhood as well.”

Snipes worked in higher education administration for 15 years and his previous research interest focus on religion and spiritually in higher education, African American collegiate students and critical race theory in education. He currently is pivoting his research focus toward affect, abolition and pedagogy.

Dr. Snipes was nominated for the Diamond Honoree Award by Candace Hall, EdD, assistant professor and co-program director higher education and student affairs in the department of educational leadership at SIUE. As nominator Dr. Hall will serve as Snipes’ champion and will fundraise on his behalf to help sustain the ACPA Foundation and advance the association’s efforts.

"My hope is that the money my champion Hall raises will go to support students like me,” Snipes added. “Students that never imagined a career in student affairs was possible. Students that never thought that they could be a faculty member at a university.”

For the full list of the Class of 2023 ACPA Diamond Honorees and to support Snipes, visit foundation.myacpa.org/diamond- honoree/honorees/.

