EDWARDSVILLE - The Board of Governors of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS) has awarded the 2016-17 Collegiate Chapter Honor Roll certificate to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business BGS chapter.

According to the BGS chapter year in review results, “The status is indicative of a campus where academic excellence is valued and where the faculty officers of the chapter work diligently to enhance Beta Gamma Sigma’s stature on campus.”

As a High Honors chapter, SIUE’s BGS has earned the Honor Roll Scholarship (formerly the Leadership Scholarship) that affords attendance at the 2017 Global Leadership Summit (GLS) in Orlando. At the GLS, students improve their leadership skills with networking opportunities and hands-on experiences with other leaders from around the globe.

Sheridan native Kelly Pfaff, a junior finance and marketing major, is the 2017 BGS St. Louis Alumni Association scholarship recipient. The St. Louis Alumni Chapter awards the scholarship that helps pay for Pfaff’s academic expenses.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

