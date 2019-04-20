COLUMBIA, Mo. – The SIUE track and field team wrapped up day one of the Tom Botts Invitational at Missouri Friday, with Ben Scamihorn taking first in the men's 5000m.

In the men's 5k, SIUE's Scamihorn placed first with a time of 14:52.84 and Austin Woodard took second (15:05.51).

In the women's 5k, Kassidy Dexheimer ran a time of 17:49.67, which is sixth all-time for the Cougars.

SIUE's Aly Goff placed seventh in the women's 1500m (4:43.22), and Gabby Wood ran a three-second personal record with a time of 5:13.67.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the men's 1500m, Matt O'Connor took third for the Cougars with a time of 3:59.54.

The SIUE Jumpers had a successful first day, with multiple top finishes. Nichyria Byrd took third in the women's long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 1 inches. SIUE's Logan Webb, Conor McCarthy and DeVonte Tincher placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men's long jump.

In the men's hammer throw, SIUE's Austin Lynch placed fourth (180-1).

Day two of the Invitational will get underway Saturday morning at Missouri.

More like this: