CLEVELAND, Ohio – SIUE sophomore wrestler Justin Ruffin (McDonough, Georgia) has been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Wrestling Team.

Ruffin holds a 3.27 grade point average and is a Communications major. On the mat, Ruffin compiled a 26-9 overall record and a 12-3 dual meet record at 157 pounds, which included a 7-1 mark in MAC matches. He finished fourth in his weight class at the MAC Championships and had earned his second consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships before the season was canceled.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the regular season meets. First-year students and junior college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award. Outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments for the current season are only considered.

