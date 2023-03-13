SIUE's Rocha Tabbed OVC Co-Player of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE infielder Paige Rocha was honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week.
The Cougar sophomore shortstop from Platte City, Missouri, now has a team-leading 13-game hitting streak after posting a strong week of play in the leadoff spot for the Cougars.
She clobbered a three-run homer in SIUE's five-run seventh that helped the Cougars comeback to defeat Saint Louis 6-5. Four of her nine hits were of the extra-base variety, including two home runs.
For the week, Rocha hit .643 with four runs scored, four RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.214. She is hitting .500 in OVC play and .459 overall, which is ranked No. 28 nationally,
Rocha shared the weekly honor with Morehead State's Emily Williams.
SIUE is back in action Tuesday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Bradley.