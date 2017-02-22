SPARTANBURG, S.C. – SIUE 174-pounder Jake Residori (Shorewood, Illinois) has been named the Southern Conference wrestler of the week for all competition from Feb. 15-21. The selection is made by the league office.

Residori closed out the regular season with a road victory over Missouri's Dylan Wisman, who came into the match ranked in the top 20 nationally.

The win improved Residori's record to 16-11. He also holds a 6-1 record in SoCon matches.

The SIUE wrestling team returns to action in the SoCon Tournament March 4 in Charleston, S.C. The Cougars will be vying for spots in the NCAA Championships (March 16-18), which will take place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.