BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE pitcher Kelsey Ray (Goreville, Illinois) was named the Ohio Valley Conference PItcher of the Week after helping the Cougars to a three-game sweep over Lindenwood this past weekend.

Ray threw a complete game Sunday despite having nearly five hours of wait time due to lightning delays at Cougar Field. In Sunday's game, she allowed two hits while striking out eight Lindenwood hitters. She also added her OVC-leading fifth save by getting the final three batters out in the Cougars' 5-4 win over Lindenwood in game two Saturday.

The SIUE softball team continues play this week at the OVC Championships in Oxford, Alabama. The fifth-seeded Cougars begin play Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. against eight-seeded Morehead State. All OVC Championships game will be available on ESPN+.

