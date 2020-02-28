EDWARDSVILLE - Ethan Poston continued his indoor success by winning his second Ohio Valley Conference high jump title in as many years. The Metamora, Ill., sophomore jumped a PR best 7' .25".

Poston topped his competition by over 6 inches. The men's field team had 7 finishes high enough to score team points, including a two, three, four sweep in the weight throw:

Ethn Poston

1st

High Jump

7' 0.25"

Connor McCarthy

5th

Long Jump

22' 10"

John Barnes

3rd

Shot Put

55' 0"

Austin Lynch

4th

Shot Put

52' 3.75"

Nick Matthews

2nd

Weight Throw

64' 4"

John Barnes

3rd

Weight Throw

63' 4"

Austin Lynch

4th

Weight Throw

62' 6.75"

Joe Stone finished 5th in the men's 800 meter (1:55.09) and the men's 4x400 and distance medley teams each placed fourth. The men's 4x400 team of Collin Brown, Kevin Campbell, Joe Stone, and Conor McCarthy ran a season best 3:20.98 and the distance medley team of Liam O'Connell, Brandon Bretz, Kevin Campbell and Landon Skelly also ran a season best with a time of 10:22.50.

The women's team was led by Alexis Hutchins. Hutchins placed 4th in the shot put and 5th in the weight throw, 43' 0.25" and 59' 9" respectively. Hutchin's weight throw distance continued to further the school record she set just two weeks ago. The women's distance medley relay team of Emily Ellis, Jaylyn Scales, Jalea Paslay and Kassidy Dexheimer ran a season best 7th place finish time of 12:47.40.

The Cougar men finished 6th overall with 58 points and the women finished tied for 9th with 11 points overall.

