EDWARDSVILLE - Reading and hearing about a concept offers a strong foundation, but applying a concept through action offers powerful learning experiences that solidify student understanding and retention.

The new nutrition lab, which opened in Fall 2017 in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB), is providing enhanced teaching and learning opportunities for students in one of the University’s fastest growing programs.

“The nutrition lab is used for a number of classes, including food science, food and culture, and large quantity food preparation,” said Jennifer Zuercher, PhD, assistant professor and nutrition program director. “It is an essential learning environment that is being used not only by nutrition majors, but also students fulfilling a health component for general education requirements.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment outlook for nutrition professionals is expected to grow 16 percent by 2024, faster than average for all occupations nationally. SIUE’s bachelor’s in nutrition program began in fall 2015, and now has more than 75 declared majors or minors.

“The new nutrition lab is absolutely amazing,” said senior nutrition major Amanda Hyde, of Chicago.

Hyde chose to pursue a degree in nutrition after her mother became ill a few years ago. The cause, Hyde said, mostly boiled down to diet and nutrition.

“I took it upon myself to pursue a career in nutrition, because I want to help people, including myself and my family, live a healthier life,” she said. “This new space is enhancing my preparation for a future in the healthcare industry. After I complete my nutrition degree, I want to pursue SIUE’s accelerated nursing program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hyde and her classmates are benefiting from the nutrition lab’s many features, including eight stations with vital food preparation equipment, moveable tables and video projection for live demos.

Chicken with ginger and orange stuffing, spinach and pomegranate salad with balsamic vinegar, honey-glazed mixed carrots and wedding cake were on the menu during a nutrition class led by Kathy Mora, PhD, RD, assistant professor of nutrition.

“When I first saw this new space, I was shocked,” said Edwardsville’s Kobe Krone, a junior nutrition major, who helped prepare the meal. “It makes the learning experience more effective since it feels like a real-world setting. It’s one thing to take a test, but it’s another thing to actually prepare foods and learn the science behind what we’re doing.”

The Oberweis family has invested up to $50,000 with the SIUE SEHHB to support the nutrition lab and earn naming rights to the facility.

“This lab would not have been possible without the generosity of the Oberweis Family and other donors,” said Paul Rose, PhD, interim dean of the SEHHB. “Donations for the lab arrived in the midst of declines in state funding. Their monetary support powerfully demonstrates the commitment of numerous Illinoisans and alumni to high-impact higher education.”

For more information on contributing toward the SIUE nutrition lab, and other giving opportunities, please visit siue.edu/give.

To find out more about SIUE’s growing nutrition program, visit siue.edu/nutrition.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this: