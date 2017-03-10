CLEARWATER, Fla. – SIUE softball's Sandy Montgomery joined the list of collegiate head coaches with 1,000 career wins Friday as the Cougars defeated Holy Cross 4-2 in the opening game of the Under Armour Showcase at Eddie Moore Field.

Montgomery became the 32nd head coach in all divisions to break the 1,000 win barrier. Among NCAA Division I coaches, she the 13th to pass 1,000 wins.

SIUE used a four-run rally in the fifth inning to improve its season record to 15-4. Emily Ingles earned the win and is now 4-1.

The Cougars also play Providence later today.

