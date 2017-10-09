EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE middle blocker Taylor Joens has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Cougars extend their homecourt winning streak to six.

This is the third OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor for Joens, a senior from Johnston, Iowa.

Despite missing the first set Friday due to an academic obligation, Joens turned in a 10-kill effort against UT Martin without an attack error. On Saturday, she recorded 16 kills, 12 digs and eight blocks, missing a triple-double by two blocks against Southeast Missouri.

For the week, Joens had 26 kills, a .444 attack percentage, three aces and 10 blocks. She averaged 5.0 points per set as the Cougars went 2-0.

SIUE heads to the road this week to face Eastern Kentucky Friday at 5 p.m. CT and Morehead State Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.