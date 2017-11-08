EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Amanda Lotter, of Edwardsville, has achieved a $1,000 scholarship from the Illinois chapter of the Society for Public Health Education (ISOPHE). The competitive award is granted annually to three public health students from across the state.

A first-generation college student, Lotter has always been interested in pursuing a health-related field. She says her interest in environmental health drew her to SIUE’s accredited public health program in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“This scholarship was a huge accomplishment for me, and I am grateful to be able to apply it toward my academic expenses,” Lotter said. “I look forward to my future in the public health field, which centers on prevention of various health conditions and reduction of negative health behaviors.”

“SOPHE is one of the leading professional organizations, which promotes high standards of practice and provides global leadership in public health,” said Huaibo Xin, DrPH, associate professor and public health program director. “Amanda has been an exemplary student for our major. She strives for excellence and has been highly involved in our local communities to promote their health and address their health disparities.”

Upon graduation in summer 2018, Lotter aspires to secure a full-time position at a local health department or in the environmental health arena. Her dream job is to work for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

