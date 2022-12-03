EDWARDSVILLE – The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) in the Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has further expanded its reach to area seniors through a pilot program with Meridian Village of Glen Carbon. The LLI hosts a speaker series during the fall and spring semesters, which are usually facilitated by SIUE faculty members and community experts on a range of topics related to current events as well as everything from art to zoology.

The LLI, which has existed in various forms since the 1970s, has provided area seniors with an opportunity to engage with SIUE faculty and community experts in a friendly, welcoming environment. Community members may join the Institute for a minimal fee to have access to these talks, as well as other benefits. As the LLI evolved during the pandemic to include a hybrid option, it also presented the Institute with an opportunity to reach a broader audience through business memberships.

“With the growth in technological access and use during the pandemic, we found an opportunity to expand the communities we serve,” said Alicia Taylor, LLI program coordinator. “We are excited to launch a business membership pilot program that allows area senior residential communities to virtually join our talks each week.”

The pilot program launched this fall with Meridian Village who sought to add to its already robust program schedule to offer even more engagement opportunities for their residents.

“SIUE’s fall speaker series has been a great opportunity to bring diverse educational programming to our residents,” said Gianna Killingbeck-Cedeno, Meridian Village’s life enrichment coordinator. “If we cannot attend in person, we show the talks live in our Media Room, and if the residents miss the live presentation, we’re able to upload the recordings onto our app afterwards where they are available on-demand. The residents have plenty of opportunities to tune in and learn something new.”

If you are interested in learning more about business memberships for the LLI, please contact Alicia Taylor at alitayl@siue.edu or by calling 618-650-3233.

