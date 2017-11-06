EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE libero Katie Shashack has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Cougars to a pair of volleyball victories last week.

This is the first OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season for Shashack, a senior from Edwardsville, Illinois, and the second of her collegiate career.

Shashack set a season high for digs in a three-set match with 22 in the victory over Eastern Illinois. It was the most digs in a three-set match at SIUE since the 2017 season.

For the week, Shashack recorded 34 digs for a 5.67 digs per set average in SIUE's wins over Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State. She also recorded a team-leading six service aces for the week.

SIUE, 21-5 overall and 11-3 in the OVC, has two matches left in the league regular season. The Cougars travel to UT Martin for a 6:30 p.m. match Friday and Southeast Missouri for a 6:30 p.m. match Saturday

