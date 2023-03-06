BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE softball'swas named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after her performance this past weekend at the Blues City Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

King, a left-hander from Goreville, Illinois, tossed a one-hitter in SIUE's shutout over Drake 8-0 in six innings Sunday. The only hit she allowed was a single to lead off the fourth inning, which was negated by a ground ball double play to end the inning. She did all of this in the circle while adding two hits and an RBI.

The Cougars finished 4-1 at the Blues City Classic and are now 7-11 overall.

SIUE opens the home schedule Wednesday with a single game against Saint Louis. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.