BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Lauryn Yslava was named the Ohio Valley Conference softball Player of the Week after leading the Cougars to a pair of victories this past weekend at the UTSA Tournament.

Yslava finished the weekend with a .471 batting average, hitting 8 of 17 mostly as the team's leadoff hitter.

Five of her eight hits went for extra bases, and she collected four multi-hit games. Yslava belted two home runs in a game against Weber State.

For the week, she recorded nine runs scored, three RBIs, one stolen base and 17 total bases and had an OPS of 1.500.

Next up for SIUE softball is the Lion Invitational in Commerce, Texas, on Feb. 14-16. The Cougars will face Rutgers (twice), Abilene Christian, host East Texas A&M and Iowa.