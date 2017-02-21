EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Jessica Kerr, PharmD, assistant chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice and associate professor of pharmacy practice in the School of Pharmacy, is president-elect of the Illinois Pharmacists Association (IPhA).

“The membership of the Illinois Pharmacists Association has entrusted an excellent faculty member and pharmacist to lead them at this dynamic time for healthcare,” said Gireesh Gupchup, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy. “Dr. Kerr has shown over the years that she is a true leader and role model for the profession. I commend her on receiving this honor.”

Kerr joined the SIUE faculty in 2005. She also serves as a clinical pharmacist at the John Cochran Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Belleville.

In 2015, Kerr received the IPhA’s inaugural Educator of the Year Award for her leadership in education and involvement in IPhA. In 2013, Kerr received the American Diabetes Association (ADA) LEARN Outreach Award, which is presented to a volunteer who has demonstrated a significant and ongoing commitment to those affected by diabetes by organizing, conducting and facilitating ADA programs and activities that provide education, raise awareness and deliver services in their community.

Kerr earned both a bachelor’s and doctorate in pharmacy from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Before arriving in Edwardsville, she was a clinical assistant professor at the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy for three years.

The Illinois Pharmacists Association is dedicated to enhancing the professional competency of pharmacists, advancing the standards of pharmacy practice, improving pharmacists’ effectiveness in assuring rational drug use in society, and leading in the resolution of public policy issues affecting pharmacists.

School of Pharmacy: Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

