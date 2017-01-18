SIUE's Julian Harvey OVC's Male Field Athlete of the Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE senior Julian Harvey was named the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week. Harvey took first in the long jump at the Badger Icebreaker this past weekend. His mark of 24 feet, 9.25 inches is the best in the OVC by nearly a foot and also ranks 13th in the nation this year. Article continues after sponsor message SIUE track and field returns to action Friday at the Missouri Invite in Columbia, Missouri. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip