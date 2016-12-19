EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Jake Tindle was the lone SIUE winner Sunday as Appalachian State downed SIUE 39-4 in Southern Conference wrestling action at the SIUE Fitness Center.

Tindle scored a 12-4 major decision over Randall Diabe at 197 pounds. It was Tindle's 10th victory of the season.

"That was the third and fourth place at the conference tournament last year," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "He just wrestled. He was scoring back points. He was wrestling through scrambles, which hurt us in a lot of those other matches."

Applaachian State, ranked No. 21 nationally, improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the SoCon with four matches that scored bonus points.

"Appalachian State is a tough team," said Spates. "They have a lot of guys who have been in their lineup for a number of year and ranked high, but we just didn't wrestle tonight. We didn't execute the techniques we've been working on. We weren't fighting from whistle to whistle like we've been talking about.

"Our guys aren't happy with the way they wrestled," added Spates. "They know they are a better team than that."

SIUE, 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the SoCon, returns to action Monday night with a dual against Purdue. The first whistle is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Vadalabene Center.

"It should be another good match," said Spates. "We're at the end of a tough December streak where we have wrestled a lot of big-time teams. Hopefully, we'll rebound tomorrow."

#21 Appalachian State 39 SIUE 4

125 - Vito Pasone (Appalachian State) over Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) (TF 22-7 6:53)

133 - Colby Smith (Appalachian State) over John Muldoon (SIUE) (Dec 4-3)

141 - Irvin Enriquez (Appalachian State) over Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (MD 15-4)

149 - Matthew Zovistoski (Appalachian State) over John Fahy (SIUE) (Dec 8-5)

157 - Gavin Londoff (Appalachian State) over Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (Dec 10-3)

165 - Forrest Przybysz (Appalachian State) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (TF 21-2 4:53)

174 - Nick Kee (Appalachian State) over Jake Residori (SIUE) (MD 10-0)

184 - David Peters-Logue (Appalachian State) over Jacob Godinez (SIUE) (Fall 1:18)

197 - Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Randall Diabe (Appalachian State) (MD 12-4)

285 - Denzel Dejournette (Appalachian State) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 4:31)

