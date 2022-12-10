EDWARDSVILLE - Effie Hortis, associate director of academic advising at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has been appointed as a board member of the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) International Conference Advisory Board. The board members are chosen with the intent of showing representation across the globe.

“This invitation to be part of the board is an honor,” said Hortis. “It provides a great opportunity to promote SIUE globally by collaborating with colleagues from around the world, building relationships and participating in culturally-diverse initiatives that can strengthen and motivate our practices.”

The NACADA promotes and supports globally quality academic advising in institutions of higher education to enhance the educational development of students. The International Conference Advisory Board works to provide quality international conferences held each year.

Hortis served as a former conference chair leading the efforts for the 2020/2021 international conference in Athens, Greece where 27 countries participated. Most recently, she presented at the recent NACADA 2022 annual conference held in Portland, Ore. Her presentations centered on mentoring, as well as global engagement academic advising community initiatives, and accomplishments.

