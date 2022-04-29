EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering Associate Dean Chris Gordon, PhD, has received the Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) Regional Outstanding Educator Award. He was recognized at the ASC International Conference in April for his contributions to construction education, excellence in teaching, national and international service to the ASC, and dedication to the construction profession.

“I’m honored to receive the ASC Regional Outstanding Educator Award,” Gordon shared. “My engagement with ASC over the years has helped me to grow professionally, and in turn, has helped to support the development of our students, faculty and construction education community.”

Gordon has participated in ASC activities since 2007, serving in roles including faculty coach for student competition teams and author and reviewer for regional and international conferences. He has served as the Editor of the ASC Region III conference proceedings since 2015.

Gordon has made numerous contributions to construction education at the local, state, and national levels. In addition to ASC, Gordon is also active with the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE), the accrediting body dedicated to quality construction education. For over a decade, Gordon has been deeply involved in the organization, serving as a program reviewer, a member of its Board of Trustees since 2020 and currently chairing its Accreditation Committee.

The School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

Photo: Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean in the SIUE School of Engineering.Megan Wieser also contributed to this story.

