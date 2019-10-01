EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Cougars Cross Country teams traveled to Chicago to compete in the deep fields of the competitive Loyola Lakefront Invitational. Aly Goff ran her best race of the season, finishing the 5K race in 18:17.82. Aly's time represents the 5th fastest 5K time in the OVC this season.

Prenzler finished the 8K course with a time of 26:06.05. Despite the adverse running conditions, Prenzler's topped his best finish of the year by 10 seconds.

This is the first time for both runners to win the OVC award.