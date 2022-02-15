

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - For the fourth time this season, SIUE's Gabby Nikitinaite has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week.

The redshirt senior from Orpington, Kent, UK, averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last week for the Cougars.

She was consistent in scoring for the week with 15 points against Eastern Illinois, 18 against UT Martin and 17 against Tennessee Tech.

Nikitinaite previously was named OVC Newcomer of the Week Dec. 7, Dec.14 and Feb. 1.

SIUE continues OVC play this week with a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. The Cougars play at Tennessee State Thursday and Belmont Saturday.

